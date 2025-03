The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Broward County man for his role in a homicide in Immokalee.

The warrant charges Archange “2Pac” Guillaume, 42, with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jean Stevenson Aristilde, 32, of Immokalee, Monday morning.

“Through excellent investigative work, our detectives have identified Archange Guillaume as the individual who committed this heinous crime,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

At about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 215 S. 1st St. They found Aristilde lying face down on the ground in the parking lot. He had been shot and did not have a pulse. He died at the scene.

Through the investigation, deputies developed Guillaume as a suspect.

CCSO is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Guillaume.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 232 pounds.

His last known address was 1371 N.W. 18th Drive, #301, in Pompano Beach. CCSO said he frequents the Immokalee area.

Anyone with information on Guillaume’s whereabouts should call the CCSO at 239-252-9300. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.

This is an active investigation.