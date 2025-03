Buddy Richards is a devoted Tampa Bay Rays fan, and Tropicana Field holds a special place in his heart.

“That’s the first time that I’ve ever been to a professional baseball game. A friend of mine invited me and we went to Tropicana Field and I just fell in love with it,” said Richards.

Richards and his wife Brenda have been Rays fans since 2008.

When they visited Charlotte Sports Park on Thursday, the team’s owner, Stuart Sternberg, announced they are not moving forward with a $1.3 billion new stadium project with the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County. Instead, they plan to play their games inside Tropicana Field in 2026, after repairing damage from Hurricane Milton.

“Let them remodel to the point where it looks like a whole new place when they get back,” said Brenda Richards.

This season, the Rays will play at George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Their lease at Tropicana Field expires in 2027.

“I want them to stay in St. Pete and I’m going to be going there and watching the games there,” Brenda Richards said.

However, not all fans share the same sentiment.

“Games aren’t sold out at the Trop anymore. So I don’t know maybe they should move,” said Cooper Anderson.

Reports this week indicated that Major League Baseball and other owners are pressuring ownership to sell the team. With Thursday’s announcement, fans are left wondering about the franchise’s future.

“He just needs to sell the team,” said Buddy Richards.

“They’ve been saying relocation and they haven’t moved. So when they finally do it, then I’ll be like okay,” said Jonathan Anderson.

Despite the uncertainty, Buddy Richards remains hopeful.

“I love the Rays. We’ve traveled to other cities to watch them and I hope they stay in St. Pete for a long long time,” Buddy Richards said.