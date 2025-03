A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing facility, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Boston. Last year’s holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the beleaguered U.S. Postal Service. Shippers are now gearing up for another holiday crush.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The United States Postal Service is changing its policy on shipments of cremated remains.

In February, WINK News shared the story of Stacie Claytor from Port Charlotte, who faced a distressing situation when the USPS lost track of her husband’s cremated remains.

“They have lost my husband’s remains, and they have really treated my entire family poorly through all of this. We can’t get anybody on the phone,” said Claytor in a February interview.

Since meeting Claytor, WINK News reporter Olivia Jean took action. She began making calls, and her efforts prompted the USPS to listen.

Jean was the only reporter in Southwest Florida covering this story, and she pressed USPS and reached out to lawmakers in Washington, D.C. This pressure led to the package being found just days later.

“Making sure that the word got out there just literally lit a fire under everyone,” said Claytor. “I cannot thank you enough for what you have done.”

Following the ordeal in February, Claytor demanded change.

“I think that this is just a good opportunity for them to really think about again, what their culture is and just do better. I know I’m not the only person, but it would be really good to see if this maybe is something that causes some change or creates some change within the Postal Service,” said Claytor.

Now, there is a new update. USPS has implemented a new policy for shipping cremated remains.

The postal service is changing its policy, hoping to prevent the loss of such precious packages in the future.

Effective this March, all customers shipping cremated remains must use the USPS Priority Mail Express Cremated Remains Box.

Click here to View the USPS policy change.

The new box is designed to be easily recognizable, with a large orange label saying “CREMATED REMAINS” alongside an image of an urn. This makes it less likely to be lost or misplaced. Credit: USPS

Funeral homes are the primary customers who need to be aware of this change.

In a statement, USPS said, “The Postal Service consistently strives to deliver exceptional service. We regularly review and update our guidelines for all shipping and mailing products as we seek continuous improvements in our performance.”

The statement went on to say, “The recent update regarding the use of postal branded Priority Mail Express (PME) Cremated Remains packaging will ultimately aid in the safety and security of cremated remains shipments and increase visibility for processing and handling of these important mail pieces.”

Claytor expressed her satisfaction, telling WINK News, “We did this!”