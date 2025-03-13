Gorgeous weather for your Thursday plans

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking warming temperatures and increased cloud coverage, culminating in gorgeous weather this Thursday.
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found not breathing in a pool at a Naples apartment complex on Wednesday night.
A memorial is growing near a pond in Collier County where the body of a teenager was found.
A proposed bill in Florida, known as “Lucy’s Law,” seeks to increase penalties for vessel collisions, accidents, and casualties.
Beach Records, a record store doubling as a music venue, is closing down after hundreds of shows held and many more records sold.
Fort Myers Beach is bustling with activity as spring break draws crowds to the area. The influx of visitors is a welcome sight for local businesses, especially after the community faces challenges from recent hurricanes.
Cape Coral is set to undergo a significant change with a road expansion project on Cape Coral Parkway, increasing it from four lanes to six.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
WTLQ 97.7 Orgullo Latino is gearing up for its annual Partners in Hope event.
Taking a temporary extended break from work, known as a mini-retirement, is becoming a popular trend, especially among younger generations.
In the age of the transfer portal, Florida Southwestern baseball is made up of players who have transferred from various prestigious programs.
Palmer, the friendly palm tree, roams the ballpark spreading joy wherever he goes.
The Little Pine Island Bridge has been a main focus of recovery for southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian damaged it in 2022, but construction has been a headache for people on the island since then.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’ll see a bit more cloud coverage this Thursday. Expect a rather beautiful day with temperatures warmer than the last few days.”
Gorgeous weather will continue for your Thursday plans.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.
A bit more cloud coverage will be expected, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky throughout the day.
Temperatures will start milder and in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday morning.
Warmer air continues to move in as highs Friday afternoon top out in the mid 80s.
We’ll stay nice and dry for your Friday plans, with a mixture of sun and clouds forecast throughout the day.
Breezy conditions are forecast for your weekend plans as a strong storm system moves across the northern Gulf Coast.
We’ll also see warm and humid conditions, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s, with some areas possibly hitting the low 90s.