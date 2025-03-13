WINK News

Gorgeous weather for your Thursday plans

Writer: Zach Maloch, Nicholas Karsen
Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking warming temperatures and increased cloud coverage, culminating in gorgeous weather this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’ll see a bit more cloud coverage this Thursday. Expect a rather beautiful day with temperatures warmer than the last few days.”

Thursday

Gorgeous weather will continue for your Thursday plans.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

A bit more cloud coverage will be expected, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

Friday

Temperatures will start milder and in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday morning.

Warmer air continues to move in as highs Friday afternoon top out in the mid 80s.

We’ll stay nice and dry for your Friday plans, with a mixture of sun and clouds forecast throughout the day.

Saturday

Breezy conditions are forecast for your weekend plans as a strong storm system moves across the northern Gulf Coast.

We’ll also see warm and humid conditions, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s, with some areas possibly hitting the low 90s.

