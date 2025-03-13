WINK News

Web Exclusive: Rachel Cox-Rosen’s Construction Heads Up Mar. 13

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.

Here’s what to expect for your Thursday commute.

A two-week-long project in North Fort Myers will impact motorists traveling down business U.S. 41 northbound to eastbound Bayshore Road starting Thursday evening.

A road closure in Port Charlotte may cause motorists to have back-ups throughout Thursday.

