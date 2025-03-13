WINK News Photos of the Week (3/06 – 3/13)

Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week’s edition features photos of a fashion show, WINK News reporters visiting a school, and a gator breaking into a home.

AHZUWOP Runway Fashion Show Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Mano Santa Tattoos hosted the AHZUWOP Runway Fashion Show on Sunday Night in Fort Myers.

The fashion show featured models wearing original pieces from Anthony “AHZUWOP” Leto and a musical performance from the band Billie Rose.

Women’s March protest photos

Credit: Alanna Wagner Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Krysta Murray

Women’s March Fort Myers and the Lee County chapter of The National Organization of Women organized a Pass the Mic protest and march on Sunday afternoon.

The march followed a series of demonstrations across the country, with people opposing the actions of the Trump administration.

WINK News at Patriot Elementary

Credit: Olivia Jean Credit: Olivia Jean

WINK News reporters Olivia Jean and Maddie Herron visited Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.

As part of career day, both Jean and Herron talked to the students about their experiences as reporters.

Iona McGregor Fire District visits Morgan

Credit: Iona McGregor Fire District Credit: Iona McGregor Fire District Credit: Iona McGregor Fire District

The Iona McGregor Fire District surprised Morgan Corbitt, a teen who was recently diagnosed with cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The photos above show some people supporting Corbitt as he begins this fight.

Gator Photos

Credit: Paul and Mary Jo Quinn Credit: Paul and Mary Jo Quinn Credit: Paul and Mary Jo Quinn

A Fort Myers couple received the shock of their lives when an unexpected visitor slithered into their home.

A six-and-a-half-foot gator found its way inside and was making itself at home.

An hour after calling 911, help arrived. A trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cornered the alligator.