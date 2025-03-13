WINK News Photos of the Week (3/06 – 3/13)

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking warming temperatures and increased cloud coverage, culminating in gorgeous weather this Thursday.
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found not breathing in a pool at a Naples apartment complex on Wednesday night.
A memorial is growing near a pond in Collier County where the body of a teenager was found.
A proposed bill in Florida, known as “Lucy’s Law,” seeks to increase penalties for vessel collisions, accidents, and casualties.
Beach Records, a record store doubling as a music venue, is closing down after hundreds of shows held and many more records sold.
Fort Myers Beach is bustling with activity as spring break draws crowds to the area. The influx of visitors is a welcome sight for local businesses, especially after the community faces challenges from recent hurricanes.
Cape Coral is set to undergo a significant change with a road expansion project on Cape Coral Parkway, increasing it from four lanes to six.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
WTLQ 97.7 Orgullo Latino is gearing up for its annual Partners in Hope event.
Taking a temporary extended break from work, known as a mini-retirement, is becoming a popular trend, especially among younger generations.
In the age of the transfer portal, Florida Southwestern baseball is made up of players who have transferred from various prestigious programs.
Palmer, the friendly palm tree, roams the ballpark spreading joy wherever he goes.
The Little Pine Island Bridge has been a main focus of recovery for southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian damaged it in 2022, but construction has been a headache for people on the island since then.
This week’s edition features photos of a fashion show, WINK News reporters visiting a school, and a gator breaking into a home.
Mano Santa Tattoos hosted the AHZUWOP Runway Fashion Show on Sunday Night in Fort Myers.
The fashion show featured models wearing original pieces from Anthony “AHZUWOP” Leto and a musical performance from the band Billie Rose.
Women’s March Fort Myers and the Lee County chapter of The National Organization of Women organized a Pass the Mic protest and march on Sunday afternoon.
The march followed a series of demonstrations across the country, with people opposing the actions of the Trump administration.
WINK News reporters Olivia Jean and Maddie Herron visited Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.
As part of career day, both Jean and Herron talked to the students about their experiences as reporters.
The Iona McGregor Fire District surprised Morgan Corbitt, a teen who was recently diagnosed with cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
The photos above show some people supporting Corbitt as he begins this fight.
A Fort Myers couple received the shock of their lives when an unexpected visitor slithered into their home.
A six-and-a-half-foot gator found its way inside and was making itself at home.
An hour after calling 911, help arrived. A trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cornered the alligator.