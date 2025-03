CREDIT: FMPD

After strong winds left them stranded, two kayakers were rescued from the Caloosahatchee River.

The dramatic rescue unfolded Tuesday as emergency crews responded to urgent 911 calls reporting the kayakers’ distress.

“There were two kayakers in the river, and they were struggling because the waves are so high, and now one of the kayaks just flipped so the kayakers in the water,” said a caller to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Emergency responders pulled one man from the river near downtown Fort Myers. After confirming he was okay, they continued searching for the second kayaker.

The rescued kayaker informed authorities that he last saw the other kayaker near Lofton Island. More 911 calls provided crucial information to help locate the missing kayaker.

“The other person, I think, came in, but this person’s floating, He’s waving his hand like he’s in trouble. There’s somebody in the kayak,” said another caller.

When rescuers finally spotted the lone kayaker, they encountered a new challenge—the water was too shallow for their boat to reach him.

“We can’t go too much further than way, it’s going to get too shallow, we can’t come to you anymore because it’s too shallow,” said the rescuers.

The kayaker maneuvered himself to the rescue boat with assistance from people on shore who were also calling 911.

With everyone’s help, both kayakers were led to safety just as the sun began to set. Fortunately, both individuals are expected to be okay.