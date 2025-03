credit: Alex Kilker

A Southwest Florida dog named Bug needs help. His owner, Lex Montanaro, is hosting a carwash fundraiser to raise the $10,000 Bug needs for surgery.

The car wash is being held at Matt’s Red Hots, 18911 South Tamiami Trail, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Lex Montanaro is one of the most dedicated individuals I know,” said Alex Kilker, Bug’s dog walker. “She works two jobs to provide Bug with the best life possible.”

Montanaro advocates for the shelter and street dogs in the community, offering her backyard during the hot months to any neighbor who needs a cooler place to let their dog out. She speaks out for the animals who don’t have a voice.

Bug has torn both of his CCLs in his rear legs and requires two major surgeries to walk without pain.

The total cost for these surgeries exceeds $10,000, a significant financial burden for Montanaro.

Florida Gulf Coast University fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon is participating in the fundraising efforts. Pup cups will be offered for dogs stopping by the car wash.

“We want to reach as many people as possible to share Bug’s story and encourage donations,” said Kilker.

The GoFundMe for Bug can be found on Kilker’s Instagram.