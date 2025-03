A push to make boating safer in Florida is gaining momentum as a bill known as “Lucy’s Law” advances through the legislative process.

A House panel recently approved the bill, which aims to impose stricter penalties on reckless boaters.

Named after 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, who tragically died in a boating accident in the Florida Keys two years ago, the bill was inspired by the efforts of her mother, Melissa Fernandez.

She attended the recent House committee hearing, driven by her mission to prevent future tragedies.

“Lucy’s Law” seeks to align penalties for reckless boating with those for reckless driving on roads.

It would make leaving the scene of a crash a third-degree felony and mandate safety training for boaters who violate the law, regardless of age.

Melissa Fernandez wants the safety training requirement extended to all boaters, not just violators.

“It’s very tragic. We wanted to take our pain and transform it into something positive, into something that could help others,” Fernandez said. “I mean, we’ve lost it all, but we don’t want this to happen to any other family.”

The bill now heads to the House Judiciary Committee. If signed into law, it would take effect on July 1.