The Mucky Duck, a beloved restaurant on Captiva Island, is determined to clear up any rumors about its closure.

Despite suffering significant damage from multiple hurricanes, the restaurant is not planning to shut its doors for good.

“We come here probably every couple weeks, and we walk down here and see if there’s anything going on, so we’re anxious to see something start going on,” said a Captiva community member.

The Mucky Duck has been closed since Hurricane Milton struck the island, but plans are underway to reopen.

“The Mucky Duck is in the plan review phase right now, so they’ve submitted their permit packet to Lee County with their plans, and now everything’s going over to be reviewed,” said Lt. Shawn Kilgore of the Captiva Island Fire Control District.

The Fort Myers Beach Fire Department is assisting with the review process to expedite permitting for Captiva.

“The plan review goes through Fort Myers Beach,” Kilgore said, “and then we can work towards getting their permit issued.”

The submitted plans cover the floor plan, restaurant features, and table layout.

“What we were discussing in our last meeting was what’s called a life safety plan, which details exit, accesses, egress points, table layout so that we know that there are pathways for people to get in and out of the building,” Kilgore added.

Kilgore indicated this should be the final step before renovations for The Mucky Duck.

“Kind of a raw bar. Let your hair down. It’s casual. It’s beachy,” said a community member, describing the unique charm of The Mucky Duck.

Despite its closure, The Mucky Duck secured a spot in Southern Living’s Top Ten “The South’s Best Beach Bars 2025,” ranking at number seven.