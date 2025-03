Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is stepping into a new role as chair of the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches, an organization he has been involved with for 11 years.

Founded in 1957 by two sheriffs, the nonprofit has supported over 183,000 children through various programs.

It offers residential programs for children facing family challenges and summer camps designed to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and youth.

“Basically what we do is we put cops and kids together, and we build those relationships to let them know cops are your friends,” said Prummell. “They’re out there doing all the activities with them and things of that nature.”

Prummell noted an increase in minors involved in juvenile-involved incidents.

“I don’t have the statistics on me right now, but just, you know, seeing what I see, I do think that it has increased, and I think they’re getting more violent,” said Prummell.

Prummell emphasized the importance of prevention, stating, “My goal is to do more on the prevention side so we don’t have to keep arresting kids.”

A new Delinquency Prevention Program will launch at the end of the month in Charlotte County. It is unique to Charlotte County, but Prummell hopes other counties will adopt it.

“This isn’t a traditional delinquency program where you just bring a kid in and you put them through a program,” said Prummell. “We’re bringing the family in, and the whole family goes through a program, and it’s broken up too.”

Stetson University will track the program’s effectiveness. If successful, the initiative may seek legislative funding for expansion. The Department of Juvenile Justice has already granted $300,000 to support the program’s launch.

“We’re going to approach the legislature for hopefully funding for it so we can continue this program,” said Prummell.

The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches rely heavily on donations. Upcoming events include the Fantasy Fishing Tournament on April 12 and the Dive Team Challenge at Babcock Ranch on April 4 and 5, both aimed at raising funds for the nonprofit’s initiatives.