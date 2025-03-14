Foods to prevent colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is rising among people under 50. The American Cancer Society reports an increase of more than 2% each year.

The cause of this trend remains unclear, but diet may play a role.

“It’s not just a disease of the old. It’s not just a disease of the obese or overweight people,” said Dr. David Liska, colorectal surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic.

In Western countries, colorectal cancer, which develops in the colon or rectum, is particularly increasing among younger individuals.

“We found that since the ’90s, there’s been a study and alarming rise in young people with colorectal cancer,” said Liska.

Several theories attempt to explain this rise, including environmental and genetic factors. Recent studies from Australia indicate that healthy eating could reduce incidents of colon cancer.

Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, while limiting sugar and alcohol, significantly reduce cancer risk and improve health outcomes.

“There’s a lot of evidence also supporting that obesity and sedentary lifestyles are associated with a higher risk for colorectal cancer,” said Liska.

Physicians caution that diets high in red meat and alcohol are associated with an increased risk of colon cancer. Australian researchers found that high-fiber foods help reduce inflammation, but combining them with non-whole grains and sugar can negate their benefits.

“The truth is, we don’t know the full answer,” said Liska.

Evidence suggests that dietary changes can help prevent the disease across age groups.

Most young people develop colorectal cancer on the left side of the colon. By the time symptoms like bloody stools appear, the disease is often at a more advanced stage, partly because doctors typically recommend colorectal screenings starting at age 45.