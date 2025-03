Authorities have arrested five individuals and are searching for a sixth suspect in connection with a major car theft ring in Florida.

The Florida Attorney General revealed that the group allegedly stole up to 80 cars, most of which were rentals, and sold them for cash.

The investigation began in June 2022 when law enforcement in the Fort Myers area noticed many rental cars being stolen from airports.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), along with other agencies, conducted the investigation over more than two years, uncovering 12 stolen vehicles across several counties, including Collier, Lee, and Charlotte.

“All six of these individuals are non-U.S. citizens,” said an official. “Five of them have already been arrested, and one of them is at large.”

The rental cars were taken from Southwest Florida International Airport, specifically targeting Avis and Budget. Investigators revealed the thieves employed various tactics, such as using heavy-duty blankets to cover spikes at rental lots and duplicating car keys.

They also reportedly hid AirTags in the cars before returning them, allowing them to track and steal the vehicles later.

“Imagine, you’re coming in, you rent a vehicle. You’re taking your family to Disney World or somewhere fun for spring break, and you get out and your car is gone,” said one individual.

The stolen vehicles, often high-end SUVs like Escalades and Yukon Suburbans, were then given clean titles and sold for cash.

“I would never buy a car in all cash. That sounds like you’re asking for trouble,” said one person.

FDLE agents estimate the group made upwards of $1 million from the car sales. The suspects are also accused of similar crimes in other states, including Texas and Georgia.