The scenic Manasota Key Road, once offering breathtaking views of the Gulf Coast, is set to receive a much-needed facelift. Earlier this week, officials agreed on a redesign plan for the road, which had been severely damaged by hurricanes Milton and Helene.

The storms submerged a half-mile stretch of the road in Sarasota County and then wiped it away. Nearly six months later, locals hope the road will return better than ever.

Manasota Key Road has been a vital link for locals and visitors to the stunning beaches and vibrant community of Manasota Key. However, it has faced several challenges over the years, most recently being washed away by the hurricanes.

“I just couldn’t believe how a hurricane could do that to a road,” said Vanessa Pacek, a snowbird who has been visiting the area for 15 years. She was shocked to see the destruction up close.

“It’s just hard to believe,” said Pacek.

For Pacek, the damaged road is a painful reminder of cherished memories with her husband as they used to drive down the road frequently.

“We just love to drive through Manasota Key, so we’re just hoping it gets done soon,” said Pacek.

Cyclists also feel the impact of the damaged road, finding it difficult to navigate.

“I can’t ride it right now. I had to walk that section of very loose sand,” said George Poley, a frequent traveler on the route.

Poley noted that the devastation is hard to overlook, especially the trees that once covered the road.

“The trees have suffered through some of these storms, and it’s not the canopy it used to be,” said Poley. “There still are some trees left arching over. Still very pretty, very beautiful to ride down this key.”

Despite the damage, Poley is glad to hear repairs will happen eventually.

“The cost to redo this road over and over is quite big, and I appreciate that they do it and keep putting the road back together for us,” said Poley.

Sarasota County commissioners approved the project, costing more than $570,000. However, the Florida Department of Transportation will cover a significant portion of the expense. Commissioners expect repairs to take up to four years.