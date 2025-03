Imagine cruising down the Southwest Florida waterways in your very own gondola, bringing a touch of Italy to Naples.

This romantic experience offers a unique view of the Naples waterways.

“The gondola is authentic,” said Marcello, the owner of La Gondola at Naples Bay Resort. “It was built in Venice, Italy, the mother, the mother city for all of us who love gondolas and anything Venetian, and it was brought over to America in early 2000.”

La Gondola offers more than just scenic rides. It provides romantic moments like serenades, wedding packages and even surprise proposals.

“The amazing thing about the proposal is that these two people are living very parallel days,” said Marcello. “One person usually has absolutely no idea what is about to happen, and the other person is thinking about it every moment of that day until finally, those paths cross.”

Marcello helped a client, Adrian, plan a secret proposal for his girlfriend, Lilian. Adrian is holding the ring, the bouquet and a bottle of champagne, waiting for the perfect moment.

“Today, I will be asking my girlfriend to be my wife,” said Adrian.

Marcello shared his excitement about being part of such special moments.

“It’s great to be even a third party to this very special moment that people have and to be part of a memory that they’re going to have for the rest of their lives,” he said.

Stay tuned for the details of their gondola engagement.