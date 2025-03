Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of driving under the influence, crashing his vehicle with a child inside.

Police arrested Seth Patrick Doughty, 30, on Thursday after the crash was reported near SW 4th Street at around 8:51 p.m.

According to CCPD, Doughty, while driving a red Jeep, struck multiple parked cars, causing substantial damage.

Witnesses of the crash saw Doughty showing signs of impairment while noting the child in the passenger seat, unrestrained and visibly injured.

Police found that Doughty displayed impairment symptoms, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol.

The child was minorly injured from the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Continued investigation of the scene found that the child was not secured in the passenger seat.

Following a breathalyzer test, police reported Doughty yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.223, more than twice the legal limit.

Police then said that Doughty had multiple empty alcoholic drink containers in his vehicle.

Doughty was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI with a person under the age of 18, DUI property damage, and child neglect.

He is currently booked in the Lee County Jail.