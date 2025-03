The third Saturday in March marks the official Save the Florida Panther Day.

Back in the 1970s, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reported that the state had only 20 or 30 panthers left.

Local agencies and the community in Southwest Florida teamed up with a singular goal: save the Florida Panther. WINK News was there to see the efforts to pull the state animal back from extinction’s doorstep.

Cimmeron, a panther, has called the Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Naples home for more than a decade.

“At Shy Wolf Sanctuary, it’s a village of people to care for all of our animals,” said Debbie Loverde, director of operations at Shy Wolf Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Athena prowls through her habitat at the Naples Zoo.

Tim Tetzlaff, the zoo’s director of conservation, emphasized the collaborative nature of panther conservation.

“This is a coalition of friends many times … That’s how a lot of things get done,” said Tetzlaff. “But of course you have legislation, you have support all the way from Tallahassee down to the ground of individuals who care.”

Florida panther crossing signs are one of the helpful conservation tools for the panther, thanks to teamwork between wildlife officials and the community.

The zoo plays a crucial role in educating the public on how to help.

“A lot of groups are working together for panther conservation, but what it needs is an educated public,” said Tetzlaff.

Visitors like the Watson family from Detroit come to see Athena and understand what it takes to keep Florida Panthers safe.

“I think it’s going to take all of us. It’s gonna take a village,” said the Watson family.

The Florida panther relies on a village of organizations, such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

“FDOT is amazing. If it weren’t for all the mitigation measures with the underpasses and the fencing, I’m not sure we’d have Florida panthers today,” said Tetzlaff.

These groups, along with the Naples Zoo and the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, work together to protect the Florida panther.

Tetzlaff believes that expanding the panther’s territory further north is crucial for recovery.

“We’re not talking about just saving panthers. We’re talking about saving all of Florida. Those ecosystems that panthers need to survive, we need those too,” said Tetzlaff. “And so getting the public to be broadly supportive of these initiatives is the critical issue.”

The collective efforts of organizations, groups, friends and individuals aim to ensure that the Florida panther thrives for decades to come.