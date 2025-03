Credit: Tim Belizaire

Over 200 residents in Punta Gorda participated in a march and protest for veterans on Friday afternoon.

The protest is part of a nationwide demonstration against Project 2025 as well as proposed cuts to federal programs and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Demonstrators congregated at the Old Charlotte County Courthouse. They then marched down Taylor Street, made their way to Tamiami Trail and finished the march on Olympia Avenue. Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Demonstrators at the Punta Gorda protest said that these cuts would negatively affect federal workers and veterans.

Jim Blue is a member of the Charlotte County democratic party. He carried an American flag and led the march around the Old Charlotte County Courthouse.

He said that the protest was an act of patriotism. Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

“We love America and what it stands for,” Blue said. “We are patriots, but the acts of our president right now are not patriotic.”

Blue said that with a high amount of veterans in Charlotte County, the area will be negatively affected by the federal cuts.

“Charlotte County has one of the highest populations per capita of veterans, and their services are under threat because the VA may be cut back,” Blue said. “These are people who’ve served their country and deserve the best we can give them.”

Donna is mother to three United States veterans who served for 20 years. She was at the protest because she worried about how the federal cuts could affect her children. Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

“All of my kids put their lives on the line for the country,” she said. “I’m afraid their benefits are going to be cut. VA benefits were not working properly in the first place. Yes, it needed to be corrected, but not the way they’re doing it.”

Donna, who preferred not to say her last name, said that her son has service-related injuries that he’s dealing with, and other people have similar stories.

“One of my sons has military-related problems, so is he getting benefits? Are they going to be cut? Is he going to lose the medical appointments that he needs? We’re all afraid of that. All of us here are afraid of that, not just me,” Donna said.

William Welsch is a co-facilitator of Indivisible Action Southwest Florida. He said that he doesn’t feel support from elected representatives, but the support from other protesters is important to him. Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

“This is all we got, especially with a representative like we have [Greg Steube], who won’t even talk to us on the phone, and two senators [Rick Scott and Ashley Moody] who totally ignore us,” Welsch said.

He said even though the demonstration may have affected traffic, it was worth it to get their message to the public.

“I’m sorry that we have to slow down the people on Olympia Avenue, but sucks to be them,” Welsch said. “You got to do what you got to do. It helps to see that there are a lot of people out there who are really concerned. We don’t know what’s going to happen next, but we’re going to keep getting louder.”