Instead of fields of oranges fueling the local economy, rows of homes could soon take their place in the region.

Alico Inc. aims to develop a community called The Corkscrew Grove Villages, bordering Lee, Collier and Hendry counties.

Two villages spanning nearly 5,000 acres are expected to come to Collier County. Alico Inc. announced these plans during a conference call on Friday morning.

“This will ultimately be two master-planned communities, Collier, Lee and Hendry counties,” said a spokesperson during the meeting.

As development continues to push deeper into the heart of the state, environmental concerns are spreading. Alico Inc. said it is considering these concerns in its planning.

“Planning incorporates strategies proposed by the Florida Wildlife Corridor…enhance and preserve 6,000 acres,” said the spokesperson.

Juan Rivera, working out of his taco truck on the edge of Lehigh Acres, expressed his thoughts about the plan while cooking up lunch.

“My main concern is what’s going to happen with the ecosystem. That’s my main concern. We have to save some land for the wildlife,” said Rivera.

Having called Lehigh Acres home since the 1970s, Rivera has witnessed significant changes over the decades. He mentioned that driving now takes much longer than it used to.

“You get up in the morning, and you’re late. It gives you an hour to get from 82 and Columbus to 75 one hour. That’s fine to build more houses, but they forget about the roads. There’s no roads,” said Rivera.

A lot of work still needs to be done before Corkscrew Grove starts growing homes.