Punta Gorda is gearing up for a massive St. Patrick’s Day celebration this weekend.

The Celtic Ray is at the heart of the festivities, promising a party to remember.

Kevin and Max Doyle, owners of the Irish pub, are preparing to transform Nesbit Street into a lively bar area with a big stage and tents.

The celebration holds special significance this year after hurricanes Helene and Milton nearly devastated their pub.

“It was totally destroyed … and we just kept finding more and more damage,” said Kevin Doyle.

Doyle recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, describing the water as “waist deep,” with tables, chairs and floors covered in mud.

The storm destroyed countless memories, including every picture taken from 1997 to 2012.

“I think [perseverance is] in my genes. I grew up in Ireland. That’s tough,” said Doyle.

In 1997, Kevin Doyle brought a piece of Ireland to Punta Gorda, opening the pub when the town wasn’t exactly known for night-time activity.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this town is a ghost town. It needs a pub.’ And everybody says, ‘Yo, nobody goes there, so why would you open a pub?’ And I said, ‘Well, nobody opens, nobody goes there, because there isn’t a pub. If there’s a pub, people will go there,'” said Kevin Doyle.

The Doyles are expecting a big turnout for St. Patrick’s Day, with lots of Guinness ready for the celebration.

“Nearly 200 kegs, maybe more … so that’s 200 times 80: 20,000 beers,” said Kevin Doyle.

Max hopes the celebration will bring joy and hope to the community, saying, “After what we’ve been through, this town needs it.”

The big celebration is set for Monday, but the Doyles expect the pub to be packed this weekend as well.

They invite everyone to join in the festivities and wear their best green attire.