Red tide alert sign. (Credit: WINK News)

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has lifted the red tide health alerts issued in certain areas.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took follow-up water samples that showed red tide is no longer present or is at background levels near these locations, indicating the public may resume water-related activities.

These health alerts date back to December of last year.

The DOH released the dates that the alerts were sent out:

Dec. 9, 10 and 26; Jan. 3 and 31, 2025; Feb. 4, 5, 6, 10 and 12.

Below are the locations where the red tide alerts are lifted:

Boca Grande Pass

Bonita Beach Park, 6.3 miles west of Mainland

Bonita Beach Park, 7.7 miles west of Mainland

Bokeelia (3 miles north of Charlotte Harbor)

Bokeelia Fishing Pier

Bowmans Beach (5.5 miles of Mainland)

Buck Key (1.9 miles Northeast of Pine Island Sound)

Captiva Pass

Captiva Rocks (Southwest of Pine Island Sound)

Cayo Costa (16 miles west of Mainland)

Cork Island (West of Pine Island Sound)

Cape Haze (2.2 miles southeast of Charlotte Harbor)

Fort Myers Beach (2.3 miles South of Mainland)

Gasparilla Island State Park

Hemp Key (South of Pine Island Sound)

Pelican Bay (Pine Island Sound)

Redfish Pass

Redfish Pass (1.8 miles east of Pine Island Sound)

Regla Island (West of Pine Island Sound)

Sanibel Causeway (South of San Carlos Bay)

Sanibel Island 8.6 miles southwest of Mainland

The DOH said, “It is important that the public continue to exercise caution as red tide status can change when conditions are favorable. If you experience respiratory or eye irritation, consider leaving the area or seeking relief in an air-conditioned space.”

The latest sampling results can be viewed on Protecting Florida Together.

To hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state, call the toll-free hotline at 866-300-9399.

If you have other health questions or concerns about red tide blooms, please call DOH-Lee at 239-252-8200.