Southwest Florida’s beaches are a major draw for visitors from around the world.

Among them, Sanibel Beach stands out not just for its beauty but also as a symbol of the island’s resilience.

Sanibel Beach has been recognized as one of Southern Living’s top 10 best beach islands for 2025, coming in at number 6.

“It’s a slice of heaven,” said Denis Westfall of Blind Pass.

The island’s allure goes beyond its stunning views, extending to its friendly community and resilient local businesses.

“Come visit Sanibel. It’s amazing,” said Betsy Freshman, also from Blind Pass.

Sanibel is renowned for its exceptional shelling opportunities, thanks to its unique east-west orientation, offshore currents, and the shallow continental shelf of Southwest Florida.

“We’ve all known what a great place this is for shelling for a long time,” said Sam Ankerson with the Bailey Matthews Shell Museum.

Beth Winget of Blind Pass expressed her excitement about finding shells, saying, “I just get, I get my hair stand up on my body, and I just get really excited when I find something.”

The island’s shelling experience is further highlighted by the Florida fighting conch, which Betsy Freshman referred to as “Florida’s national shell.”

“Shell every day, shell every day if we could,” Freshman added. Her friend affectionately calls her “Shelly.”

Sanibel Beach continues to captivate visitors with its natural beauty and unique treasures, making it a top destination for beachgoers and shell enthusiasts alike.

Other Southwest Florida beach towns also made Southern Living’s top 50 list. Captiva ranked at #25, Naples at #22, and Siesta Key came in at #15.