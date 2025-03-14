WINK News

Small plane crash reported in LaBelle

plane crash
A small plane crash was reported in LaBelle.

This happened Friday afternoon at LaBelle Airport.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office told us there were no injuries.

Firefighters are at the scene assessing the situation.

It is unknown how many people were on board, and the cause is still being determined.

