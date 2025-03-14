WINK News

Storms, tariff talk put pressure on Charlotte County tourism

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
As Charlotte County officials struggle to restore beaches and structures damaged from recent hurricanes, a new tourism trend has emerged. While visitors continue to flock to Charlotte County, more have chosen to visit and stay in Punta Gorda due to hurricane damage in Englewood and Manasota Key, according to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.

The destruction of vacation rentals and beaches is reflected in the VCB’s tracking report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 — October through December.

The 5% Tourist Development Tax imposed on lodging shows January’s revenue of $1,068,448 was nearly $29,000 less than in January 2024.

