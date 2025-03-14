Storms, tariff talk put pressure on Charlotte County tourism

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Colorectal cancer is rising among people under 50. The American Cancer Society reports an increase of more than 2% each year.
A small plane crash was reported in LaBelle.
United States Coast Guard air and surface crews are searching for a man who reportedly failed to resurface while freediving from a vessel 69 miles west of Naples.
As Charlotte County officials struggle to restore beaches and structures damaged from recent hurricanes, a new tourism trend has emerged. While visitors continue to flock to Charlotte County, more have chosen to visit and stay in Punta Gorda due to hurricane damage in Englewood and Manasota Key, according to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
Naples residents have plenty to celebrate as the Seafood & Music Festival is set to return.
A push to make boating safer in Florida is gaining momentum as a bill known as “Lucy’s Law” advances through the legislative process.
The interior and part of the exterior of the former Barnes & Noble building at Waterside Shops are being demolished to enable the buildout of that two-story space for Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn home furnishing stores, which are expected to relocate there later this year or early next year.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle with a child inside.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a drier Friday with afternoon temperatures reaching highs similar to mid-February.
Authorities have arrested five individuals and are searching for a sixth suspect in connection with a major car theft ring in Florida.
A Naples construction supervisor faces serious allegations after being accused of using his position to sexually assault employees.
According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, there is a police presence in the area of Sioux Avenue and Cheyenne Avenue.
The Cape Coral Police Department is urging residents to lock their car doors to prevent vehicle burglaries.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is pushing for a new bill that aims to prevent cases like that of Tristin Murphy from happening again.
As Charlotte County officials struggle to restore beaches and structures damaged from recent hurricanes, a new tourism trend has emerged. While visitors continue to flock to Charlotte County, more have chosen to visit and stay in Punta Gorda due to hurricane damage in Englewood and Manasota Key, according to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
The destruction of vacation rentals and beaches is reflected in the VCB’s tracking report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 — October through December.
The 5% Tourist Development Tax imposed on lodging shows January’s revenue of $1,068,448 was nearly $29,000 less than in January 2024.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.