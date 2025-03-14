WINK News

USCG searching for free diver off Naples coast

Credit: United States Coast Guard Southeast

United States Coast Guard air and surface crews are searching for a man who reportedly failed to resurface while freediving from a vessel 69 miles west of Naples.

Drake Sweet went missing Thursday evening after freediving from a 21-foot vessel named Soggy Foot.

A second diver on the Soggy Foot activated two satellite distress signals Thursday around 5 p.m.

This prompted Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders to issue an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and deploy Coast Guard crews.

The friend aboard the boat and vessel Soggy Foot are safely ashore.

Sweet was reportedly wearing a gray camouflaged wetsuit, blue dive fins and a black weight belt.

