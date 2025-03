The Weather Authority is tracking a drier Friday, with afternoon temperatures reaching highs similar to mid-February.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thanks to southeast wind, afternoon highs will be warmer than the last couple of days.”

Friday

After a milder and more humid start this Friday morning, we’ll see a warmer afternoon ahead.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, making this Friday one of the warmest days we have seen since mid-February.

We’ll stay nice and dry with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Saturday

Breezy conditions will be in the forecast for your weekend plans as a strong storm system moves across the northern Gulf Coast.

We’ll also see warm and humid conditions, with temperatures climbing into the mid- to upper 80s.

Some communities can flirt with 90°, making Saturday one of the warmest days we have seen so far this year.

Sunday

Warm and breezy conditions continue for Sunday, with sustained winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

A few showers are possible, but most of Sunday will stay dry.

Highs top out in the mid- to upper 80s.