The Weather Authority says a warm Saturday with near-record high heat is in store with sun and clouds overhead.

It will be quite breezy into the afternoon, with gusts upward of 20-30 mph.

Saturday evening will be mild and breezy, with just a few clouds overhead.

Sunday

Expect another warm and humid day with increasing clouds in the evening.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s, with windy conditions sticking around.

Late rain into the overnight hours and Monday morning is expected as a cold front pushes its way through the area.

This week

As that rain associated with the front pushes through late Sunday into early Monday, St. Patrick’s Day looks to be nice, mild, and less humid especially into the afternoon and evening hours.

Breezy winds will continue for your Monday, but winds won’t be as strong as the week goes on.

Highs stay in the low 80s each day throughout the week.

Beach and boating

It is not the best beach or boating weekend, all due to the gusty winds.

There is a high risk of rip currents along our Gulf beaches through Tuesday.

In addition, there is a Small Craft Advisory for the boaters.

The National Weather Service notes, “Inexperienced boaters and swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous conditions.”