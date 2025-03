Estero Village marked its 10-year anniversary with a lively celebration at the Estero Fest.

The event attracted a large crowd with activities, food, and live entertainment from a popular musician.

“Estero is a special place,” said Vice Mayor Joanne Ribble of Estero Village.

The festival brought together community leaders, families, pets, and even celebrities, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Jim Markum, an Estero resident, shared his excitement for the event.

“We came over here to see Ben Allen. We’re fans of his,” said Markum.

Ben Allen, the entertainment headliner, drew crowds from all over.

“This is a wonderful place out here that they’ve got to do it. The grounds are just immaculate, and there’s a lot to do and see,” said Markum.

The festival offered more than just music. Attendees enjoyed a variety of food and family-friendly activities, making it an ideal Saturday afternoon.

“I got a lot of free stuff. I got a free popsicle,” said Jackson, a local resident.

Aiden Hofmann, another resident, highlighted the attractions.

“There’s a lot of likes, fun attractions and a lot of fun things you can do here. The music is great, and lot of food trucks,” said Hofmann.

Vice Mayor Ribble emphasized the festival’s role in connecting local leaders with residents.

“We all enjoy each other’s company, and we work very well together to make Estero the great place at this time,” said Ribble.

The vice mayor also mentioned future plans for Estero Village, including new sports fields and an entertainment center. Residents are encouraged to look for more developments soon.