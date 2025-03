The FGCU women’s basketball team is headed to its 11th NCAA Tournament after beating Central Arkansas 68-51 to win its eighth consecutive Atlantic Sun Conference Championship Game.

The Eagles dominated the game building a comfortable 14-point lead by halftime, outscoring the Sugar Bears 22-12 in the second quarter, thanks to forced turnovers and strong defense.

The Eagles surged in the third quarter taking a 21-point lead, their largest lead of the game.

The Eagles never looked back, dominating the fourth to get the 68-51 win over the Sugar Bears.

“This is everything I dreamed of,” FGCU fifth year center Lauryn Taylor said. “This is what I came to FGCU for so I’m just super grateful that I got to do it with this team, with Coach Lyles, regardless of adversity. We’re here. We’re champions. They thought this was a down year, but it’s the same thing. Excellence right here.”

Tournament MVP and two-time ASUN Player of the Year, Emani Jefferson, led the charge with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.

“I’m going to remember this one for the rest of my life,” Jefferson said. “It’s my last time playing on the FGCU court so I’m gonna take it in and just enjoy the moment.”

Khamari Mitchell-Steen and Dolly Cairns each added 10 points.

The victory comes in only year one for Eagles’ Head Coach Chelsea Lyles.

The former Eagles player led the team to a perfect 18-0 conference record and an impressive 30-3 overall season.

“It feels really good just seeing them all celebrate and accomplish one of their goals,” Lyles said. “It’s a coach’s dream so I’m just really happy for them. Now they get to all dance and hopefully we get a good match up and we can see what we can do in the tournament.”

The Eagles find out who they will face in round one of the NCAA Tournament at 8 p.m. on Selection Sunday.

FGCU was awarded the co-championship in 2020 after the title game was canceled due to COVID-19.