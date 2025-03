Fort Myers Beach celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early with a lively parade, bringing the island to life with Irish spirit.

The event marked the return of the beloved parade after a hiatus due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian.

“Since COVID and then Hurricane Ian, it hasn’t been around. So we’re bringing it back,” said Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers. “Everybody’s pretty excited.”

Golf carts transformed into St. Patty mobiles adorned with clovers, leprechauns, dressed-up dogs, and inflatable top hats. Before the parade began, Mayor Allers helped young Alexander prepare for his debut as a matching leprechaun.

“He wanted to be in the parade this year, and he wanted to be a matching leprechaun to the mayor,” said Allers. “So we’re making his wish come true, and he’s riding around in the wagon with his little Nerf gun shooter to shoot stuffed animals at people.”

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” exclaimed Alexander, riding in his wagon-turned-pot of gold, eager for the parade to start with all eyes on him.

“What are you looking forward to? The parade? What about the parade?” Alexander was asked. “People are gonna be watching me,” he said.

With final touches on his wagon, Alexander positioned himself next to the mayor at the front of the line, ready for showtime.

“We love to have fun, but we love to have the kids there. It’s just it, it feels like home,” said Deb Nelson, co-chair of the parade.

The parade, which had run for 25 years before Hurricane Ian, featured over 40 floats and around 300 participants this year, according to Nelson.

Marching bands, golf carts, kings and queens, and balloon rainbows paraded down Estero Boulevard as the Fort Myers Beach community rejoiced in the parade’s return.

After reaching the end of the parade route on Sterling Avenue, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club hosted an after-parade party with a live band, food trucks, and continued celebrations.