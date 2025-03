The Weather Authority says Sunday is going to start out warm and humid with passing clouds overhead.

This afternoon, highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s and breezy winds out of the southwest will reach 15 to 25 mph.

Increasing clouds and a few storms are possible later in the day, ahead of a cold front.

Then, a line of showers and storms associated with the cold front will push through the area into the overnight hours before cooler, less humid air ushers in for Monday afternoon.

Monday

Though St. Patrick’s Day will start out cloudier due to the departing front, clouds will decrease throughout late morning, allowing for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with less humid, drier, and slightly cooler air.

Highs will reach the low to mid-70s in the afternoon, with breezy conditions sticking around.

This week

A beautiful week is on tap with a stretch of mostly sunny skies throughout the week. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s each day.

Beach and boating

It is not the best beach or boating weekend due to gusty winds out of the southwest.

There is a high risk of rip currents along our Gulf beaches through Tuesday.

In addition, a Small Craft Advisory for the boaters will be in effect until Tuesday.

The National Weather Service notes, “Inexperienced boaters and swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous conditions.”

The Gulf wave heights are reaching 3 to 4 feet with choppy conditions in the bays and inland waters.