FGCU draws a 14-seed and rematch of last year’s first round with 3-seeded Oklahoma for round one of the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles will face the Sooners on their home court in Norman.

It’s a chance at redemption for FGCU.

Last season, the Eagles lost to the Sooners by only three points in round one.

“They’re obviously a different team than they were last year,” FGCU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Chelsea Lyles said. “They’ve picked up some really good transfers and now you’re going to play them on their home court. It’s definitely going to be a different game, but we’re going to get as prepared as possible and hopefully come up with a good game plan and see what we can do.”

Fourteen is the lowest seed the Eagles have ever drawn.

They have been a 12-seed the last two years, but the Eagles are not shaken by their standing.

“I don’t think it mattered who we were going to play, they were going to be motivated and ready to go, but we have experience against them so they’ll understand kind of what they’re about,” Lyles said.

