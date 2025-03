Jacob Marlowe returned to the college baseball mound after a 638-day hiatus, marking a significant milestone in his athletic journey. The former Barron Collier ace made his return to the sport Feb. 21, a moment he described as surreal.

“It was like 40 degrees out against Penn at home, and it was really the adrenaline was helping me that time,” said Jacob Marlowe. “Because oh man, it’s like freezing right now. So when I got out there, it was really exciting to throw the first pitch finally in a very long time.”

In the fall of 2023, Marlowe underwent two open-heart surgeries within five days to correct his aortic valve regurgitation, a rare heart condition he was born with. Despite the challenges, Marlowe’s determination to return to baseball never wavered.

“This is the goal, right? This is what I want to do. I want to stay in baseball,” said Marlowe. “And that’s what’s been driving my progress really.”

Marlowe redshirted his first season with the Seminoles in 2024, working to regain his strength and return to the field.

“The hardest part was trying to make sure I’m eating enough and being able to go out there and perform to where I’m used to,” said Marlowe. “I’d say I’m doing a lot better than I did before the surgeries, which is awesome.”

After playing summer league ball, Marlowe returned to college baseball last month, even recording his first strikeout in his first game back.

“It’s like heck yeah dude. Like I’m back on the bump and I got my first strikeout in the same outing. It was all great,” said Marlowe.

FSU Baseball head coach Link Jarrett expressed his excitement for Marlowe’s return, noting his positive impact on the team.

“He’s a fun, classy guy and I’m so happy he’s able to be out there. It’s quite a story,” said Jarrett.

Marlowe hopes his journey inspires others facing similar challenges.

“Just keep pushing yourself really. Find something that drives you,” said Marlowe. “There’s a couple people that I’ve met that have also had open-heart surgeries as well. And there’s this one little kid that he keeps pushing me. He’s also been through what I’ve been through and I’m an inspiration to him. He’s an inspiration to me.”

Jarrett said Marlowe will be a factor in a big way for the Seminoles this season. FSU is currently ranked fifth in the country with an 18-1 record.