A routine sobriety test in Cape Coral quickly escalated when a man became irate with a police officer.

Cape Coral police spotted a car swerving on Del Prado Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers pulled over Claude Gose Jr.

“You’re effing with the wrong person. I’m not drunk,” Gose said during the encounter.

Gose’s interaction with the police was anything but calm.

He warned officers, “Wait till I find where you live,” even questioning if the camera in the car was recording.

“I’m not from the U.S., bro. I got full nationalities. Play your little game with me,” he said.

Cape Coral Police spokesperson Lisa Greenburg explained that when officers initiated their lights, the driver initially didn’t pull over and kept driving.

“The officer initiated their sirens. Same thing. The suspect kept driving for a bit, finally ended up pulling over in a parking lot,” Greenburg said.

Officers reported Gose didn’t cooperate from the start. They found an open beer container in his cupholder and alcohol spilled in a clear cup.

Gose continued his verbal assault as he was taken to jail, promising officers, “I’ll find you, mofo, I promise you.”

Cape police made at least nine DUI arrests over the weekend, with increased patrols planned for St. Patrick’s Day.