The Cape Coral City Council is pushing back against a new bill introduced by their state representative, Mike Giallombardo, which aims to ban Community Redevelopment Agencies.

These agencies are responsible for funding housing and business projects to improve local areas. If the bill passes, Cape Coral’s own CRA would be at risk of disappearing.

Michael Ilczyszyn, Cape Coral’s city manager and executive director of the CRA, expressed concern about the potential impact on vital development projects.

“The CRA has been a critical part of getting some of the new developments downtown,” Ilczyszyn said. “Without that, we would face significant challenges in keeping the momentum we have in the South Cape.”

Giallombardo argues that some CRAs have misused taxpayer funds for events such as festivals and parades, which he claims are not appropriate uses of the money, although he did not specify which cities were involved.

He emphasized that the funds would not be lost but rather redirected to local government entities.

“I have been in communication with the city,” Giallombardo said. “They do have projects, and they have bonding, and they have things that they’re actually working on with the CRA. They would still be able to continue to work on those things.”

Giallombardo also mentioned that the funding would return to the county and city, ensuring that the money remains within local government control.

If the bill becomes law, the creation of new CRAs would be banned starting July 1. Existing CRAs would be prohibited from starting new projects or issuing debt after Oct. 1 and would have to end by their charter’s termination date or by 2045.

Cape Coral City Council plans to pass a resolution opposing the bill.