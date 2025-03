A community is mourning the tragic loss of 14-year-old Clayton Miller, who was killed in an e-bike accident over the weekend.

A memorial is growing in his honor, and loved ones are gathering to pay tribute to his life.

Troopers reported that the crash occurred Saturday when Clayton rode past a stop sign and into the path of traffic.

Michael Cotrona, a friend of Clayton’s, expressed his grief, saying, “It just sucks knowing that I just lost a great friend, and I’m gonna remember this for the rest of my life.”

The accident happened at the intersection of Lakeland Avenue and Madison Drive in North Naples, where flowers now mark the spot where the young teen lost his life.

Thomas Cotrona, another friend of Clayton’s, shared, “He never failed to, like, let people know how much he loved them and how much they mattered to him.”

Clayton’s mother was present at the memorial, listening to the boys who saw her son as a brother express their sorrow.

Thomas Cotrona described Clayton’s irresistible charm: “He was impossible to ignore or hate because if you even made eye contact with him, you couldn’t help but just smile.”

Bryan Anderson, another of Clayton’s friends, remembered him as a joyful kid with a promising future, saying, “He was just such a joyful kid… He had such a bright future ahead of him.”

Clayton had dreams of playing professional football.

Michael Cotrona recalled Clayton’s aspirations: “He always said, Michael, I’m gonna go professional football. So I’m just gonna every touch, because I play soccer, every touch on the ball, every goal, every pass, is gonna be in his name forever. And that’s how I wanna remember my boy.”

As the community grieves, Clayton’s friends are determined to hold onto his memory and support each other through this difficult time.