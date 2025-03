The FGCU women’s basketball team is going dancing for the 11th time and this first round is even more familiar than years past.

FGCU drew a 14-seed and rematch of last year’s first round with 3-seeded Oklahoma for round one of the NCAA Tournament.

“I don’t think it mattered who we were going to play, they were going to be motivated and ready to go, but we have experience against them so they’ll understand kind of what they’re about,” FGCU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Chelsea Lyles said.

Last year, the Eagles and the Sooners went down to the wire in the first round and OU prevailed 73-70.

“It all came down to one shot, but we beat ourselves so I was wanting that rematch,” FGCU fifth-year point guard Emani Jefferson said.

While they got the rematch, they also got their lowest seed in the tournament ever.

They are seeded 14th after earning 12s the last two tournaments.

“Some people may or may not agree with it, but at the end of the day we’re just coming to play,” FGCU fifth-year center Lauryn Taylor said.

14-seeds are a combined 0-120 in the women’s tournament giving he Eagles a chance to soar and make history in Norman.

“We were willing to take whatever seed they gave us,” Taylor said. “We know that we lost a few games early and we dropped the ball, but lucky enough we were able to keep it rolling with the tournament. We have a lot of motivation going into this postseason. I really trust the coaching staff and the players that are here so that we can come out with this win.”

FGCU has pulled off four opening-round upsets in its 10 prior tourney appearances.

While they would have to make this one happen on the Sooners’ home court, the Eagles have the advantage of having faced them last year.

“We can kind of see what we did well against them, what they did against us and then try and make some adjustments,” Lyles said. “They’re obviously a different team than they were last year. They’ve picked up some really good transfers and now you’re going to play them on their home court. It’s definitely going to be a different game, but we’re going to get as prepared as possible and hopefully come up with a good game plan and see what we can do.”

The Eagles are 30-3 in a season during which they lost legendary head coach Karl Smesko to the WNBA.

“We just faced a lot of adversity, but we did it all together,” Taylor said. “I feel like it’s just another test for us and I really do think that we will come out on the other side stronger, regardless of the outcome.”

FGCU’s last loss was three months ago, and they intend to keep it that way against Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.