A new Florida House bill aims to make do-it-yourself repairs easier for device owners and independent repair providers.

House Bill 235, also known as the Digital Right to Repair Act, could save consumers time and money when they need to fix their devices.

The bill would require tech companies to improve access to genuine parts for repairs.

Robert Mason, known as “The Phone Doctor,” believes the industry needs this change.

“I believe that the industry itself, the cloning of parts, the third-party parts, are becoming so subpar that it’s becoming an issue,” said Mason.

Mason emphasized the difficulty in obtaining authentic parts under the current system.

“Most of the companies that actually have the authentic parts buy it through a supplier, through a supplier, through a supplier, so they’re not actually authorized. An actual authorized repair center is not allowed to sell their parts,” he said.

If passed, the bill would allow consumers and third-party companies access to brand-name parts, along with necessary documentation and tools for repairs. Trade secrets would remain protected.

Local resident Jarrett expressed his support for the bill.

“I’d be happy about it,” he said. “If I can look up a YouTube video and find out how to disassemble my phone and make it myself, I’d rather do that. Saves you money.”

Ashley Parker shared her frustration with lengthy wait times for device repairs.

“I definitely think putting it into consumers’ hands and giving them the opportunity to be able to fix things for themselves at a more cost-effective price point would be super beneficial,” said Parker.

This bill could mean an end to costly repairs for many device owners.