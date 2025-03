Florida lawmakers are pushing to strengthen DUI punishments with increased fines and jail time.

They aim to address the alarming statistic that over 1,000 people die each year in the state due to impaired driving.

Senate Bill 138 proposes crucial changes. If passed, opting out of a breathalyzer test would automatically result in a misdemeanor charge.

The proposed bill targets drivers of both boats and vehicles using any intoxicating substance.

“Here in Florida, about 3,030 people are killed each and every year in a vehicle crash,” said Larry Coggins, Executive Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). “A third of those are impairment related.”

Since the start of the year, WINK News has covered a multitude of DUI crashes, demonstrating the ongoing issue.

“If you make the decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle when you have any impairing substance in your bloodstream, then you need to follow through with the privilege that’s been given to you,” said Coggins.

Prior to this legislation, taking a breathalyzer test was optional. Now, refusal could lead to a misdemeanor charge.

“I spent 25 years in law enforcement, and we had people that would refuse,” said Coggins. “Everybody hangs on the number while I’m under point 08 or I’ve only had two, or that kind of stuff.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving consistently lobbies for bills like this. If enacted, this bill will take effect on Oct. 10.