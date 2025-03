Lawmakers are currently debating a change that could impact how diners tip in Florida.

A proposed amendment to House Bill 535 seeks to eliminate automatic gratuities for dining parties of fewer than six people.

This proposal has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the move for customer choice, while others worry about the impact on workers who rely heavily on tips.

Maria Esquillin, a shopper, expressed her concern about the potential effects on workers.

“My nieces and nephews, they do wagering, and that’s what they make. They’re living off from what they make their living off: the tips and paying their bills off of that,” said Esquillin.

Jim Annareno, a retired restaurant manager, believes service quality should determine tips.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not. Your service is very important. What’s the use that the person gives you good service if they’re automatically going to make the money,” said Annareno.

House Bill 535’s original intention was to make it easier for restaurants and hotels to handle non-paying customers. However, the new amendment threatens to remove automatic service charges for small groups.

Daniel Mercer favors having the option to decide on gratuity.

“I want to have a choice,” said Mercer.

Menon Drembliy also supports the change, emphasizing the connection between service quality and tipping.

“I prefer that I’m at choice for the tips, because they directly rely on the service. Good service, good tips,” said Drembliy.

Earl and Sue Vecchio, however, believe in maintaining automatic gratuities.

“As a general rule, though, I think it should be mandated,” Sue said.

Sue added her perspective as a former waitress.

“I waitressed, so I would want it mandated,” she said.

If passed, the bill would require restaurants to clearly inform patrons where their money is going. The change could take effect on July 1.