The Fort Myers City Council is currently discussing a potential agreement between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Fort Myers Police Department.

The agreement would allow ICE to delegate specific immigration enforcement tasks to qualified local officers.

During the public comments section of the meeting, many expressed their opposition to the proposal and were concerned about the implications for the community.

Fort Myers resident Lucy Perkins Siegel voiced her concerns, saying, “I do not care if my neighbors have a piece of paper or the appropriate documentation to say whether or not they can be my neighbor. What I care about is that they are safe and sound and if they are treating other neighbors with dignity and respect.”

“Our community is not safer nor more vibrant with our local police force assisting ICE in the persecution and racial profiling of individuals who are minding their own business,” she said.

The agreement would grant Fort Myers police officers the authority to question individuals they suspect of being in the U.S. illegally and process them for immigration violations if arrested for a crime.

Officers would also be able to make arrests without a warrant if they believe someone is violating immigration laws and might escape before a warrant can be obtained.

Retired Police Chief Kristen Ziman shared a different perspective, emphasizing the protection of individual rights under the agreement.

“Officers cannot stop or detain someone just because they suspect that they are undocumented,” said Ziman. “Everyone in the U.S. has constitutional rights, including the right to remain silent and the right to due process.”

The discussion remains ongoing as the council weighs the agreement’s potential impact on the Fort Myers community.