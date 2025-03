The Naples Players Theater is transforming lives with its inclusive programs and innovative features, making theater accessible to everyone.

Kendall Maloney, a 16-year-old with autism, is one of the many who have benefited from these programs.

“Happy. I love to practice. My legs and arm move,” said Kendall.

Her mother, Julia Maloney, shared the theater’s impact on Kendall.

“After her dad passed away, she stopped talking. It was like selective mutism, and she had a lot of regression. So that was one of the things. I thought theater was going to help bring her back, and it did,” said Julia.

The Naples Players offers inclusive programs and ensures everyone can enjoy a show through new features.

“Everyone can benefit from what we know the power of theater to be,” said Summer Pliskow, director of arts access.

For those who are hard of hearing, listening devices are available.

“We also have Braille and large print programs and playbills,” said Pliskow.

New sensory bags with weighted pads to help with anxiety, fidget tools, and cards for non-verbal communication are available.

“To communicate with our staff and volunteers in the lobby if they need a ticket, bathroom or water,” Pliskow explained.

The theater’s sensory booth is unique in the nation, allowing adjustments to lights, sound and temperature.

“The arts are everything to us. It’s amazing, it’s spectacular. It’s created a life path for Kendall,” said Julia. WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan interviews Naples Players Theater performer Kendall Maloney. Credit: WINK News

The Naples Players website provides detailed information about their accessibility offerings.

The sensory booth costs $55, the same as the standard admission.

The theater also offers relaxed performances with lower sound and no strobe lights, allowing visitors to stand or move freely through the seating area.

