Credit: Carlton Ward

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recounts a story of resilience as a rehabilitated critically endangered panther was released back into the wild.

According to FWC, the panther FP224 was taken into care twice after being injured in separate car crashes. She has since rehabilitated and given birth to kittens.

This historic moment, captured by FWC, encapsulates the Florida Panther’s adaptability and persistence, further emphasizing the importance of conservation.

After enduring two separate car crashes, FP224 underwent surgery and months of rehabilitation. Her recovery efforts paid off, as FP224 was released back into the wild on both occasions, where she reproduced.

In 2017, the FWC estimated the population size to be between 120 and 230; however, accurately determining the population is impossible because of constant births and deaths and the limitations of survey methods.

Due to the variance in population, conservationists take the importance of repopulation seriously.

RELATED: Naples groups unite to protect endangered Florida Panthers



On Sunday, Conservation Florida celebrates the iconic large cat through Save the Florida Panther Day.

Florida law recognizes the third Sunday of March as a day to educate people about endangered animals and efforts to conserve them.

Conservation Florida provided some quick facts about the panther, which include:

The Florida panther was added to the endangered species list in 1967.

Male panthers typically weigh between 100 and 160 pounds, while females weigh between 70 and 100 pounds.

In the Seminole language, the panther is known as coo-wah-chobee, which means “big cat.”

Florida panthers often have a distinctive right-angle kink at the end of their tails.

Panthers in the wild can live for 20 years or more.

According to the FWC, FP224 continues to thrive in her environment.

If you want to support conservation efforts, the FWC provides a panther-themed license plate.

The proceeds are given to the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund, a key funding source for the State’s panther-related research, rescue, and conservation activities.Â

Click here for more information.