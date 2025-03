One year has passed since Kayla Rincon-Miller was shot and killed while leaving the movies in Cape Coral.

Luz Rincon, Kayla’s mother, shared her thoughts with the Cape Coral Police Department last April, marking her only public statement about her daughter’s tragic death.

“Kayla was a fighter. Kayla was born prematurely. She was two pounds when she was born and fought,” said Rincon. “She was very goofy, very outgoing. She was stern and determined. Yeah, a 15-year-old girl who loved to be with her friends. She had a whole future planned for herself already.”

When an SUV approached them, Kayla walked with friends from the Coralwood Movie Theater in Cape Coral to a nearby McDonald’s. The people in the vehicle attempted to rob the group, and during the incident, Kayla was shot and killed.

Cape Coral police identified and arrested two 16-year-olds, Thomas Stein and Christopher Horne Junior, who were involved in the incident. However, authorities do not believe they were the ones who pulled the trigger.

Luz Rincon had a message for the community.

“Please turn yourself in,” said Rincon. “If anybody knows anything about who they are, please reach out. All we want is justice now. We will never get Kayla back, but we want justice for Kayla.”

A small memorial stands at the intersection of SE 16th Place and SE 20th Street, honoring the memory of Kayla Rincon-Miller.

The memorial for Kayla includes a photo, some flowers, and a crown, serving as a poignant reminder of the young life lost and the family, friends, and community still seeking answers.

The Cape Coral Police Department has stated they will not comment on the case as it is going to trial.

WINK News has contacted Kayla’s family and friends to find out if they will be holding a memorial service. Our reporters are waiting for a response.