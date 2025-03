Marco Island’s city council has finally filled its vacant seventh seat after over four months of deliberations.

The council officially appointed Rene Champagne as the new member during a special meeting. Councilor Bonita Schwan made a sudden motion to nominate him, which was unanimously approved.

Champagne is now taking over Greg Folley’s seat, which has been empty since his resignation went into effect on November 5.

The council had previously failed to reach a majority vote in four separate meetings, prompting them to reopen the application process and expand the candidate pool.

Champagne was one of four new names added to the list, bringing the total to 25 candidates.

The council spent more than an hour at Monday’s special meeting trying to agree on a process to select the new member.

Vice Chairman Erik Brechnitz suggested that each councilor write down their preferred candidates, while others proposed focusing on only the four new candidates for the vote.

Ultimately, Schwan made a decisive move by calling for a motion to appoint Champagne, which was quickly seconded.

The council then voted unanimously in favor of Champagne’s appointment, which took only seconds.

“I thought this was going to last for a few more hours,” said Rene Champagne, the newly appointed councilor, after the meeting. “It was heading in that direction, as you know, and one councilor, Bonita Schwan, spoke up and said, ‘I nominate Rene Champagne,’ and the ice jam broke.” Rene Champagne Credit: WINK News

Champagne was sworn in immediately after the vote, just in time to participate as the seventh council member in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. regular city council meeting.

“We’d had a lot of discussion, and we weren’t moving,” explained councilor Bonita Schwan in an interview with WINK News reporter Amy Galo. “So it was just time to put the name up. I put Rene’s name up. He’ll be excellent, and I really liked when I interviewed Rene how he said it was important to move forward as a team. No more division.”

In his application, Champagne stated he thinks his leadership skills and teamwork orientation will contribute positively to the council. He said he hopes to bring “the value of compromise.”

“The island is a beautiful place to live,” said Champagne, who’s lived on Marco Island for 18 years. “We like to label it as a paradise. Keeping it a paradise becomes paramount.”

Champagne also went on to explain some of his priorities as a councilor.

“We have a defined footprint, roughly seven miles long, four miles wide. It’s not going to get any bigger,” said Champagne. “So where do we put people? How do people get around the island? How does the water become clean so people can swim, fish, and boat in the water? Those are the top items.”

He added, “The city is well-run. It’s a good team. I think we need to prioritize issues a little bit better, and that’s where the council comes into play.”