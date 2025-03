Fort Myers Beach is buzzing with excitement as spring breakers from across the country descend on this popular destination.

“We are from Cedar Rapids, Iowa,” said Spencer Mesch.

“I’m from Jacksonville, but we go to UF,” said Emma Leahy and Elise Brown.

“Shout out to Lexington, Kentucky,” said Ben Hughes, another spring breaker.

The atmosphere is vibrant, with friends gathering to enjoy their time off and the warm Florida weather.

“Iowa, you don’t get this weather at all. I think it’s 39 degrees back there right now and overcast, so just coming down here and enjoying the weather, not taking it for granted,” said Mesch.

“It’s a lot hotter than other beaches. We were looking up where our friends were staying and it’s like 50 degrees, and this one’s like 60,” said Leahy and Brown.

Even with a bit of wind and sand, the visitors are making the most of their beach experience.

“I keep getting sand in my mouth, but other than that, it’s great,” said Hughes.

Local food trucks are also benefiting from the spring break crowd, feeling the impact of the rush of visitors.

“Depends how the weather is, it doesn’t matter. You have a beautiful beach and people are still here, so it’s great,” said Fred Mallone, co-owner of The Buffalo Grill.

Mallone emphasized the importance of snowbirds to their business, especially during this time of year.

“I still think the snowbirds, that’s most of our business right there, and with Easter late, it’s gonna keep getting busy,” said Mallone.