Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking breezier conditions and lower humidity, increasing the chance of brush fires this Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As a cold front passes through Southwest Florida, expect breezier conditions to persist on Monday. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, with lower humidity.”

Monday

A strong cold front brings sunny, dry, cooler, and breezy conditions for your Monday plans.

We’ll see a Northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, creating a risk for rip currents along our coast and increasing the threat of brush fires.

Highs will stay chilly and top out in the lower to mid 70s.

Tuesday

Chilly temperatures will be with us Tuesday morning, with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine for your Tuesday afternoon plans.

Highs will be warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday

Milder temperatures are in the forecast, with lows starting in the mid-50s.

Highs climb into the lower to mid-80s, making Wednesday the warmest day of the work week.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine as well with a mostly sunny sky expected.