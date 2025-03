WINK News investigates a contractor dispute involving Joe Salvaggio, who paid for home repairs after Hurricane Ian but never saw the work completed.

For more than a year, we’ve been struggling to get answers from the contractor, but we kept pushing.

Now, with the case headed to court, we heard from the couple that owns the contracting company under oath.

If you remember Salvaggio’s story, you likely remember it because of this moment: “I want to die. I am without hope. Now I’m old. I’m 84 years old, and I have nothing to look forward to,” he told us.

Salvaggio, 84, expressed his despair over the situation in December of 2023 when WINK News talked to him.

That was more than a year after Ian, in a WINK News story, sitting in what was left of his Fort Myers Beach home. Joe Salvaggio (CREDIT WINK News)

Despite the community rallying to help rebuild his home, Salvaggio is now suing Edward Beebe, the original contractor from ENBS Painting & More, for failing to deliver on his promises.

“He took my money, admitted he took my money, told me several times he’s going to pay me back and it never comes to that point,” Salvaggio said.

Beebe, under oath, admitted he did not know where Salvaggio’s money went. However, in a previous interview with WINK News, he cited issues with expired insurance checks and bank approval processes as obstacles.

“I’m not out to hurt anybody. I never have,” Beebe said in August 2023.

A copy of the signed agreement attached to the lawsuit, pulled from court records, shows things like framing, demolition and much more, totaling $120,000.

Salvaggio’s lawsuit claims he paid $40,000 upfront for services that were not delivered, and he seeks more than $26,000 in return.

“I’m not afraid. I want justice,” Salvaggio said.

Nadine Beebe, Edward’s wife, who does the company’s books, testified that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office demanded repayment, threatening arrest.

“The first face-to-face that I recall, the two women showed up and basically said, if we do not provide the money immediately, they’re going to file paperwork so they can come and arrest us,” she said.

She said she is doing her best.

However, Salvaggio said he hasn’t gotten anything, no money back, and no one has been arrested.

Salvaggio’s attorney, Robert Goodman, said with the Beebes’ admission that they didn’t pay the money back, he’s amending the lawsuit for punitive damages, which could make the verdict much more expensive if the Beebes lose.

“They admitted that they were going to refund him for the work that wasn’t done because they didn’t do much,” Goodman said.

Despite the Beebes denying all allegations, the case is headed to civil court, and the economic crimes division at the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

“I would just ask him why. Why did he do this to me?” Salvaggio said.

He also wants to know why no one will prosecute.

As of now, the state attorney denied the arrest warrant, saying that the Beebes returned permit money and that there was no evidence they deliberately took the job knowing they wouldn’t do the work.

However, we confirmed with Economic Crimes at the sheriff’s office that they are still following up, and they say it’s an active case.

In their initial response to the lawsuit, the Beebes denied all the allegations.

They also wouldn’t talk to us on the phone or otherwise, so bottom line, the lawsuit appears to be headed to civil court.