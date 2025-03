Beach Records hosted a benefit concert for the mother of a 5-year-old battling thyroid cancer in Fort Myers on Friday night.

Last October, her doctor noticed a lump on her neck. After more appointments, her doctor discovered that there was a large cancerous tumor on her thyroid.

Due to the size and placement of the tumor, doctors had to act fast, and on Feb. 14, Emily Meacham had a total thyroidectomy and had one of her neck muscles removed.

One month removed from surgery, Meacham said that she was not prepared for how the cancer diagnosis would affect her life.

“My life whole life switched to a matter of 180. I wasn’t expecting any of this,” Meacham said. “Nobody was expecting any of this. I had to stop working. I have medical expenses from doctor’s appointments every single day this month. It has taken a toll on me mentally, physically and financially.”

Valerie Meacham is Meacham’s mother. She said that her daughter has been strong during her entire bout of cancer.

“I don’t think I could possibly gather the strength that she has had,” she said. “The day she told my husband and me that she was diagnosed with cancer, she said that she was in charge of her cancer.”

Ricky Coughlin is Emily’s cousin and an audio engineer. He organized the event to help her in any way he could.

“I don’t have a lot of money. I only have the resources I have,” Coughlin said. “If I want to help out for charity, this is my avenue for creating revenue to go to places where it deserves to be.”

Emily said she was heartened by her cousin’s and his community’s support for her.

“It’s crazy to me to see people who don’t know me or don’t know my entire situation, but because of one family member, they’re showing support,” Emily said. “It is beautiful and overwhelming at the same time.”

Her mother, Valerie Meacham, said that her daughter has been using her diagnosis as an opportunity to learn and teach others about thyroid cancer.

“Emily has gone to different physicians with different questions, and they’ve even said they weren’t aware of them,” her mother said. “Emily brought in all this information, so she wants everybody to know, which makes you more aware.”

Portions of the proceeds for the event will also go to the Thyroid Cancer Survivors’ Association.

“I’ve realized through my own research that there is minimal research for these things,” Emily said. “They don’t have a scientific explanation for why it happens. ThyCa, one of the biggest thyroid associations, provides that funding to give grants to those physicians, doctors and researchers.”

Despite hardships throughout her cancer diagnosis, Emily Meacham decided to help others going through similar struggles.

“It would be great to see the community make more awareness of this stuff so that more research can be done to know why this happens and what we can do to make it better for people and their families in these situations,” Emily said.

Click here for more information on the Thyroid Cancer Survivors’ Association.