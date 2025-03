The tragic death of 14-year-old Clayton Miller over the weekend has brought e-bike safety to the forefront in Southwest Florida.

Miller died after riding his e-bike through a stop sign, raising concerns about the safety of other riders in the area.

Collier County leaders were already studying e-bike safety and regulations before Miller’s death.

On the day of the incident, the Collier Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee presented its findings on e-bike regulations across different cities and counties.

Commissioner Dan Kowal expressed the need for clear guidelines on e-bike usage in the county, as there are currently no specific rules beyond the state statute, which he says is broad.

“The process is to get this out for advertisement, so we can have citizen input, professional input, and the other board members input,” said Kowal. “Then try to adopt something over the next few weeks that we could put in place, to have some safeguards.”

Kowal’s law enforcement experience and data showing 16 e-bike-related deaths in Collier County last year have driven his push for regulations.

Lisa Badolato, owner of Pedego e-bike shop, highlighted the need for better infrastructure, saying, “We don’t have great bike lanes, as many as we would like to see.”

Riders have echoed Badolato’s concerns, with many saying more bike paths would make them feel safer.

Commissioner Kowal is working towards an ordinance that addresses these safety concerns.

The community continues to mourn Miller’s loss, as discussions about safety and regulations carry on in Collier County.